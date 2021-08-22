Lukaku Scores On Premier League Return As Chelsea Inflict More Misery On Arsenal

Romelu Lukaku scored on his Chelsea comeback as the Blues brushed aside a weakened Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates in Sunday‘s Premier League.

The win saw Chelsea end a run of four consecutive games without a win against Arsenal.

Lukaku made and scored the first goal, holding up play brilliantly and bullying Pablo Mari before turning home a Reece James cross from close range in the 15 minute.

Chelsea doubled their lead 20 minutes later as Arsenal once again lost track of James on the right flank, with the wing-back powering home a fine finish high past Bernd Leno.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was back after his bout with the virus, but could only offer 30 minutes from the bench with the game already effectively over – and Arteta also lost Kieran Tierney to another injury.

Lukaku could have added his second, and Chelsea’s third, late on were it not for a stunning save from Leno.

The win move Chelsea to top on the log on six points after two games while Arsenal are 19th.

