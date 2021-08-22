Osimhen Sent Off, Ebuehi Debuts In Napoli’s Home Win vs Venezia

Victor Osimhen had a nightmare start to the Serie A new campaign as he was sent off for punching an opponent but Napoli managed to secure a 2-0 win against new comers Venezia, Completesports.com reports.

Tyronne Ebuehi who joined Venezia on loan featured from the start before going off in the 51st minute.

Ebuehi’s Nigerian teammate David Okereke was not included in Venezia’s matchday squad as he is yet to be cleared after his transfer.

Osimhen had a promising start to the game as he twice harassed the Venezia goalkeeper and defence into early errors with his pressing.

But in the 23rd minute he was a bit too aggressive when shoving Venezia defender Daan Heymans as they tussled on a corner and the referee opted for a straight red card, considering it to be a punch.

There was even more trouble for Napoli, as Piotr Zielinski pulled up by himself with a suspected thigh strain.

Napoli thought they had…