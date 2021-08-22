Premier League : Manchester United Held By Southampton, Spurs Edge Past Wolves

Southampton were held to a 1-1 draw by Manchester United in their Premier League clash at St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday.

United trailed Saints at half-time for the second successive season after a Che Adams strike had gone in via a deflection off Fred.

Mason Greenwood equalised nine minutes after the break and, having surrendered a two-goal lead in last season’s 3-2 defeat to United, the writing looked on the wall for Southampton in the face of sustained pressure from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s free-flowing side.

But a spirited late surge saw Southampton finish the stronger of the two sides and create the best chance to win the game, with Adam Armstrong denied the winner on his home Saints debut by a stunning late David de Gea save.

The draw sees United equal the Premier League’s unbeaten away record of 27 games – set by Arsenal’s Invincibles – and lifts Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side up to fourth in the table, while Southampton climb to 13th after getting their first point on…