Simy, Obi In Action As Salernitana Lose Serie A Opener At Bologna 

It was not the best of starts to life for Simy Nwankwo and Joel Obi, as they suffered defeat with Salernitana away to Bologna in their first game of the season, Completesports.com reports.

Both Simy and Obi joined newly Salernitana in the summer and came on in the second half.

While Simy was introduced on 64 minutes, Obi came on with eight minutes remaining in the game.

Bologna and Salernitana both had a player sent off in 50th and 34th minutes respectively.

But it was Salernitana who opened the scoring on 52 minutes from the penalty spot which was converted by Federico Bonazzoli.

In the 59th minute Lorenzo De Silvestri equalised for Bologna but Salernitana went 2-1 up on 70 minutes through Mamadou Coulibaly.

With 15 minutes left Marko Arnautovic made it 2-2 before De Silvestri scored the winner on 77 minutes.

By James Agberebi

