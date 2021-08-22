Sports Minister Salutes Nigerian U-20 Athletes On Record Breaking Performance

Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare has hailed Nigerian athletes to the just ended World Athletics U20 Championships for their record breaking performance.

Nigeria won an unprecedented four gold and three bronze medals to finish third on the medals table and Dare says the athletes have returned Nigeria to global reckoning in track and field.

“I want to specially congratulate the athletes and their coaches for achieving our best ever performance in the history of the Championships,” said the Sports Minister.

“These young athletes deserve our respect for representing Nigeria so very well. Congratulations to our young athletes on their record breaking performance at the World U20 Athletics Championships in Nairobi, Kenya. Through their excellent performances Nigeria earned a third place on the medals table out of 114 countries that participated. This third position places Nigeria on the world map of the world athletics and signposts a new trajectory for Athletics in…