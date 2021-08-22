Team Nigeria Finish 3rd With Four Gold Medals

Nigeria’s U-20 track and field athletes have rewritten the history of Nigeria’s participation at the biennial World Athletics U-20 Championships after finishing third on the medals table with an unprecendented haul of four gold and three bronze medals.

The highest Nigeria had ended on the medals table prior to the just ended event in Nairobi was her seventh place finish at the third edition of the championships in 1990 in Plovdiv, Bulgaria where they won two gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

The four gold medals won at the just ended World Athletics U-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya is the highest Nigeria has won, two more than the country has ever won in any edition of the championships.

The Nigeria’s 4x400m mixed relay team began the unprecedented haul with its historic championships record-setting performance (3:19.70CR) on the opening day of the Nairobi 2021 World Athletics U-20 Championships.

Reigning fastest U-17…