Team Nigeria Medallists At World Athletics U-20 To Get Cash Awards

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has announced cash awards for Team Nigeria athletes who win medals at the ongoing World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya where 200 countries are competing. Nigeria is 3rd on the medals table so far.

Dare had charged and promised the athletes before the Championships began that those who do the nation proud will be handsomely rewarded, a statement that has now seen the light of day.

The cash awards announced will see the Team Nigeria athletes receive $5000 for Gold, $3000 for Silver and $2000 for Bronze medals.

Already by the close of Day 4, Team Nigeria had recorded her best ever outing in history at the world Atlletics U-20 Championships with three Gold and two Bronze medals. This medal haul has moved Nigeria to third place on the medals table behind the hosts Kenya and surprise package Finland.

Team Nigeria’s Mixed 4×400m relay team started the gold rush before Imaobong Nse Uko (400m women) and Udodi Onwuzurike…