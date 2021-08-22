The Universal Level Playing-Field For The Black Race! –Odegbami

That’s why in 2021, 205 athletes from countries can assemble in one place, eat, sleep and drink together, and then compete, without a whisper of any of the intractable crisis that are ravaging the world rearing their ugly heads.

For the entire two-weeks duration of the Tokyo Olympics where all of humanity were gathered in peace and friendship, all conflicts on earth receded to the background, all differences wet into hibernation, and the rest of world tuned in to watch Whites, Reds, colored and Blacks kiss, hug and embrace despite fierce competitions against each other on the leveling fields.

Thats why the late sage, Dr. Nelson Mandela, famously said:

“Sport has the power to change the world”.

It was not a flimsy speech by one of the most respected men in human history. It was a simple message but loaded with deep meaning. That’s why the world is still missing its essence and practical application.

During his lifetime, Nelson Mandela gave several speeches carved on marble…