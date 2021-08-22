Troost-Ekong, Etebo Get Poor Ratings, Dennis Average

William Troost-Ekong and Oghenekaro Etebo got poor ratings while Emmanuel Dennis got average, following Watford’s defeat at Brighton in Saturday’s Premier League.

The ratings, which was for every Watford player, was done by Watford Observer.

After securing an opening day win, Watford suffered their first defeat after going down 2-0 to Brighton.

Also Read: Onyeka Narrowly Misses Out On Brentford Man Of The Match Award

While Troost-Ekong and Etebo got 4.5 out of 10 for their performances, Dennis got 5.5.

Commenting on Troost-Ekong’s display, Watford Observer wrote:”Headed a lot of deliveries away in the centre, but made a big mistake for the second goal with a poorly judged pass.”

Concerning Etebo’s display:”The control he had shown last week was nowhere to be seen. Struggled in the midfield.”

And for Dennis:”Had a chance to get Watford back into the match, but completely misjudged his run. He and Sarr couldn’t link up as well as they did last week.”

Watford player…