Why I Don’t Have Confidence In Rohr’s Technical Crew -Finidi

Former Nigerian midfielder, Finidui George says he doesn’t have confidence in the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr’s technical crew.

The 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner stated this in an interview with Channels Television, where he raised doubt on the chances of the Super Eagles to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Recall that the three-time AFCON champions are pitted alongside Egypt, Guinea-Bissau, and Sudan in Group D.

“We have yet to see the team play good football under the current technical crew, so I can say I don’t have confidence in the technical crew led by Gernot Rohr. For the team to do well in Cameroon, they must function as a unit and not the individual brilliance we are seeing now.

“The current Super Eagles team are not better than the set that finished third at the 2019 AFCON finals in Egypt. I saw them against Sierra Leone when they conceded three goals in the second half, and they drew that game….