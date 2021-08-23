Aribo On Target , Balogun In Action As Rangers Edge Past Ross County

Nigeria midfielder Joe Aribo scored his first goal of the season as Glasgow Rangers recorded a 4-2 away win against Ross County at the Victoria Park on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Aribo put the Gers ahead on 15 minutes after he was teed up by Alfredo Morelos.

Connor Goldson doubled Rangers lead four minutes later.

However, Harry Clarke reduced the deficit for the home team five minutes before the half-time break.



Read Also: Bundesliga: Awoniyi, Akpoguma On Target As Union Berlin Hold Hoffenheim

Morelos restored Rangers’ lead in the 56th minute following fine work from Glen Kamara.

The home team reduced the deficit again in the 77th minute when Jordan White netted from the spot after Calvin Bassey handled the ball inside the box.

Scott Arfield however made the points save for Steven Gerrard’s side with the fourth goal six minutes from time.

Aribo was replaced by Kemar Roofe in the 83rd minute, while his international teammate Leon Balogun was on for 90 minutes.

Fastest Paying…