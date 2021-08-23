Aribo Thrilled With ‘Impressive’ Rangers Win Over Ross County

Joe Aribo has high hopes for the season after Rangers returned to winning ways following Sunday’s away win against Ross County.

The Nigeria international opened scoring for the Gers in the 4-2 win with Connor Goldson, Alfredo Morelos and Scott Arfield netting the other goals for Rangers.

“The boys are buzzing. We knew what we had to do today and put in a strong performance. We are definitely happy that we were able to do that,”Aribo told Rangers TV.

“I have [scored a goal like that before]. I did it last season at home, it was a similar position and similar finish.



“I think when we come to places like this, we need to start fast and be on top. We just needed that breakthrough and that goal so it was massive. We needed it to get into our stride.

“We wanted to score more goals and keep a clean sheet, of course, but it was good to see the rhythm, the passes, there was a lot of interchange…