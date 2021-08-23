Arteta Deserves More Time To Turn Things Around At Arsenal

Manchester United legend Roy Keane believes Mikel Arteta deserves to be given more time at Arsenal, and has instead called out the club’s senior players and other squad members on “silly contracts” who are not performing.

Arteta has been backed with well over £100million of spending in the summer transfer window, but back-to-back losses in their opening Premier League games against Brentford and Chelsea have soured the mood in the red half of north London.

On Sunday, the Gunners lost 2-0 to Chelsea in front of a packed Emirates on Sunday.

The Gunners were once again badly affected by an outbreak of coronavirus cases in the camp, with Ben White, Willian and Alexandre Lacazette absent while captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was only fit enough to feature off the bench.

Arteta branded the situation “unprecedented”, and though there has been criticism of his transfer business and recent results,…