Arteta’s Job Will Be On The Line If He Loses Against Norwich -Ikpeba

Former Super Eagles forward, Victor Ikpeba has disclosed that Arsenal manager, Mike Arteta’s job will be on the line if his team fails to overcome Norwich in the Premier League.

The ‘Prince of Monaco’ stated this on Monday’s Night Football programme on Supersports.

He said that Arteta should not be judged based on his results against Brentford, Chelsea, and also Man City who they play this weekend.

“They can’t start Arteta. I think Arsenal season starts when they play Norwich. If They don’t pick a maximum point against Norwich then Arteta’s job should be on the line.”

However, Some football pundits have attributed Gunners’ poor start to the season to them missing nine first-team players.

The Gunners remains a club in decline and even with the investment in their squad, their start to this campaign will not fill most fans with confidence ahead of the rest of the season.



