Bundesliga: Awoniyi, Akpoguma On Target As Union Berlin Hold Hoffenheim

Nigerian duo, Kevin Akpoguma and Taiwo Awoniyi were on target as Hoffenheim were held to a 2-2 draw by Union Berlin in their Bundesliga clash at the PreZero Arena on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Niko Giesselmann put Union Berlin ahead from a header in the 10th minute.

The lead lasted only four minutes with Akpoguma nodding home Angelo Stiller’s cross.

The hosts took the lead for the first time in the game on the hour mark courtesy of Jacob Larsen’s fine strike.

Awoniyi restored parity for Union Berlin in the 47th minute after he was set up by Max Kruse.

His initial strike was saved by Oliver Baumann but the goalkeeper could not stop the rebound for the Nigeria international’s fourth goal in three games.

He was replaced by Andreas Voglsamm in the 69th minute.

Akpoguma featured for 90 minutes in the game.

