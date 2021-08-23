Iheanacho, Nddi On Spotlight As Leicester City Look To Win At West Ham

Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndid have been put on the spotlight and motivated to be in their top element as Leicester City look to make it two wins from two games in the 2020/21 Premier League when they face home side, West Ham United tonight at the London Stadium, Completesports.com reports.

Bredan Rodgers armey needed all the winning spirit they can get to win their second game of the new campaign and stay in firm competition for Champions League slot following close misses in the prevous two consecutive seasons – fifth place feats, back-to-back.

After their Community Shield success and winning 1-0 against Wolves at the Kings Power Stadium on August 14, Leicester City want more more want to remain consistent in the new campaign.

Leicester picked up some potential victory catalysts against West Ham and put them on the spotlight via their Social Media platforms ahead of their clash with The Hammers.

Super Eagles stars, Iheanacho and Ndidi, featured in a post match teaser posted on…