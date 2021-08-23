‘It Was A Fantastic Finish’- Gerrard Hails Aribo’s Superb Goal Vs Ross County

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has heaped plaudits on Joe Aribo after the midfielder scored a fantastic goal in Sunday’s 4-2 win against Ross County at the Victoria Park, reports Completesports.com.

Aribo put Rangers in front on 15 minutes with his first goal of the season.

Picked out by Alfredo Morelos with a superb, defence splitting pass, there looked to be little on for Aribo when he took the ball just inside the area, well to the left of the target and with Ben Paton for company.

But for the Nigeria international , that wasn’t to be an issue for him at all. Shifting the ball from his left onto his right and back onto his left, he unleashed the most incredible, curling effort which whizzed into the top corner, well out of the reach of goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw.

“Joe was a little bit frustrated through the week but that is what Joe Aribo is all about. Driving up to people, being aggressive, breaking the rules,”Gerrad said after the game.

“It was a fantastic finish and we…