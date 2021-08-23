Juventus Boss Allegri Denies Ronaldo Refused To Start For Juventus

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has denied reports that Cristiano Ronaldo refused to start Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Udinese.

Various reports had claimed that Ronaldo told Allegri that he did not want to be included in the starting line-up for the game.

Ronaldo according to reports is seeking an exit from Juventus this summer.



However, Allegri has insisted that it was his decision to name Ronaldo among the substitutes.

“Ronaldo is feeling well. I had talked to him before the game, telling him he would start on the bench. He made himself available, he did well when he entered the pitch,” Allegri told DAZN.

The Portuguese entered the field in the 60th minute of the contest and thought that he had scored a stoppage-time winner, but the attacker’s header was ruled out for offside.

The 36-year-old, who still has one year left to run on his contract in Turin, has been linked with moves to…