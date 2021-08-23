Madueke Attracting Interest From Leicester City

Noni Madueke could become teammate with Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi as Leicester

City have been linked with the England Under-21.

Madueke, 19, currently plays for PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

Leicester were first linked with Madueke at the start of the summer, with the Daily Mail reporting that the Foxes were among several clubs to ‘plot a move’ to bring the player back to England.

The FA Cup holders were again credited with an interest last month, with Crystal Palace also said to be keen. The Sun reported that Madueke had ‘caught the eye’ of both clubs with his displays since making the move to the Netherlands.

It has since been reported by journalist Alan Nixon that Leicester have been ‘active’ on a deal for ‘3-4 week.

It is said the England youngster will cost in the region of £20m this summer, a price that may put clubs off making a move.

However, there has also been a suggestion that a bid of up to £30m may be needed in order to persuade PSV to cash in.

Complete Sports