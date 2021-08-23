Ndidi, Iheanacho Suffer Heavy Defeat With Leicester At West Ham

Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were at the receiving end of a heavy defeat; as 10-man Leicester were thrashed 4-1 by West Ham in Monday night’s Premier League tie, Completesports.com reports.

Ndidi was on from start to finish while Iheanacho was brought on for Jamie Vardy on 81 minutes.

It was Leicester’s first defeat of the season after opening the campaign with a 1-0 win against Wolves.

Two fine late goals from Michail Antonio capped a second successive win but while David Moyes’s side were dominant, they were helped on their way by the Ayoze Perez’s sending off.

West Ham had already taken the lead through Pablo Fornals when Perez was dismissed shortly before the interval for an ugly stamp on the Hammers forward following the intervention of VAR.

A poor backpass from Leicester centre-back Caglar Soyuncu then allowed Said Benrahma to double the lead in the 56th minute.

While Youri Tielemans brought the visitors back into the game, Antonio settled the outcome with his 48th…