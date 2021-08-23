Ndidi: Leicester City Must Leave West Ham With Points

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi says the Foxes will go all out for a win in Monday’s (today) Premier League clash against West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Brendan Rodgers’ side started the campaign with a 1-0 home win against Wolverhampton Wanderers, while West Ham saw off Newcastle United 4-2 in a thrilling contest.

The two teams also impressed in the Premier League last season with Leicester City finishing one place (fifth) above the Hammers.

Ahead of the game in East London Ndidi insists the former Premier League champions will give their all to secure maximum points.

“For me, I always believe in growth,” the Nigeria international told LCFC TV.

“When a team does well last season, they always believe, the growth comes, so they are a very good side.

“They’re ready to go for it and, as I said, in the Premier League, there’s no smaller team. Everyone is just the same. All that…