Shaqiri Joins French Ligue 1 Club Lyon On Permanent Transfer

Switzerland star Xherdan Shaqiri has departed Liverpool for Ligue 1 outfit Lyon on a permanent deal.

Liverpool announced the transfer in a statement released on their official website on Monday.

“Xherdan Shaqiri has today completed a permanent transfer to Lyon after three years with Liverpool.

“The Switzerland international finalised a switch that will see him embark on a new chapter in his career with the Ligue 1 club.

“He departs the Reds with winner’s medals in the Premier League, Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup, having scored eight goals in his 63 appearances under Jürgen Klopp.

“Shaqiri joined Liverpool from Stoke City in the summer of 2018 and quickly endeared himself to Reds fans with a match-winning Kop-end brace as a substitute against Manchester United at Anfield.

“Playing in a variety of attacking positions, he featured on 30 occasions during a debut campaign in which Klopp’s side tussled…