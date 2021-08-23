Super Eagles Must Be Wary Of Sudan, Guinea-Bissau -Amuneke

Former Nigerian midfielder, Emmanuel Amuneke has urged the Super Eagles to be wary of the threat that Sudan and Guinea-Bissau will pose in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The three-time AFCON champions are pitted alongside seven-time champions, Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea-Bissau in Group D.

Nigeria will commence its campaign against the Pharaohs on January 11, a game that could decide who tops the group.

However, Amuneke in a chat with Completesports.com said that the Super Eagles should not feel too comfortable that they will qualify easily from the group.

The 1994 AFCON winner stated that the team must take each game like a cup final regardless of who they face.

Read Also: Okowa: Nigeria’s U-20s Have Given Us Hope Of Great Future In Athletics

“On paper, the Super Eagles look pretty good to qualify from a group that consists of Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea-Bissau based on the caliber of players we have at our disposal.

“However, since football is not mathematics, it will be better for…