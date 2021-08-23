Udogie Stars As Ronaldo Misses Late Penalty In Juventus Draw Against Udinese

Nigeria’s Iyenoma Udogie made an impressive start as Udinese held Juventus to a 2-2 draw in Sunday’s Serie A game at the Dacia Arena.

Udogie who was making his first Serie A debut for Udinese, was a constant threat from the left-hand side, as his pace gave Juventus defender, Danilo a serious nightmare.

Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado put Juventus ahead in the first half and Massimiliano Allegri‘s men were coasting at half time. But a penalty from Roberto Pereyra halved the deficit and Gerard Deulofeu levelled late in the 90.

He was, however, substituted in the 57 minutes by Jens Stryger Larsen.

Read Also: Bundesliga: Awoniyi, Akpoguma On Target As Union Berlin Hold Hoffenheim

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo was a major absence in Juventus starting lineup under manager, Massimiliano Allegri.

The Portuguese international who later came on in the second half could have sealed the three points for the Old Ladies but he failed to convert his penalty.



Fastest Paying Betting Site in…