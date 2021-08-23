UEFA Europe’s Governing Body Hails Awoniyi’s Impressive Scoring Form

Europe’s football governing body UEFA has hailed Taiwo Awoniyi following his impressive scoring form, Completesports.com reports.

Awoniyi has been in red hot form in front of goal for his new side Union Berlin whom he joined on a permanent transfer from Liverpool.

He netted his fourth goal in Union Berlin’s 2-2 draw at the weekend at Hoffenheim.

In the newly introduced UEFA Europa Conference League, he bagged a brace in the 4-0 win at Finnish club KuPS last Thursday.

He had opened his Bundesliga goals account the 1-1 draw away to Bayer Leverkusen.

And commenting on Awoniyi’s form, UEFA wrote on their Europa Conference League Twitter account:”Taiwo Awoniyi = 4 goals in last 3 games (all competitions)”

The 24-year-old will hope to continue his scoring run when Union Berlin host KuPS im the Europa Conference League play-off second leg.

By James Agberebi

