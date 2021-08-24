Adedokun Joins Brentford On Three-Year Contract

Brentford have announced the signing of Val Adedokun from League of Ireland Premier Division side Dundalk FC on a three-year contract with an option of a further year.

Val began his career with Malahide United before going on to join the youth setup at Dundalk in 2017. The defender then progressed through the ranks at Oriel Park before going on to make his first team debut for the club against Shamrock Rovers in September 2020.

The 18-year-old was also part of the travelling squad for their UEFA Europa League Group Stage fixture with Molde FK in December last year.



Read Also: Done Deal: Kingsley Sokari Seals Pharco FC Transfer

The Irish-born youngster recently featured in a win over Finn Harps as well as a victory over Newtown in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

“We’re really excited to bring Val to the Club. He is somebody who has played first team football in Ireland, and he will come here with really good attributes,”Brentford B head coach Neil ManFarlane told the club’s…