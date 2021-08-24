Antonio Dreams Of Winning Premier League Golden Boot

West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has set his sights on winning the Premier League golden boot award.

Antonio became the Hammers’ all-time Premier League scorer after two goals in a 4-1 win over Leicester City on Monday.

The result, which put West Ham top of the league, was the icing on the cake on a great night for Antonio.

Asked if he can win the Golden Boot, Antonio told reporters post-game, per Sky Sports: “Obviously! And I’m going to put a big distance between us so no-one can catch me!”

He added about his celebration, in which he lifted a cardboard cut-out of himself, after scoring: “I thought, I’m making history, I’ve got to do something special. Did any of you get what celebration it was?

“Save the Last Dance [sic: Dirty Dancing] – the lift from the end!

“It was an amazing night. The fans enjoyed it, we enjoyed it. There’s nothing better than scoring a goal and hearing a roar…