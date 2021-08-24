Aribo Makes Scottish Premiership Team Of The Week

Joe Aribo has been included in the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) Team of the Week, Completesports.com reports.

The SPFL unveiled the Team of the Week on their official website spfl.co.uk on Tuesday.

Aribo’s inclusion is as a result of his impressive performance for Rangers, in their 4-2 win at Ross County at the weekend.

Also Read: BREAKING: Osimhen Suspended For Two Games After Bagging Red Card

The 25-year-old opened his league goals account after putting the SPFL champions 1-0 ahead in the 15th minute.

The Team of the Week which is in a 3-4-3 formation, has Aribo on the right side of the three-man forward.

Commenting on Aribo’s performance, SPFL wrote:”Though County ultimately made it a tough contest, Rangers were back looking something closer to themselves in the cinch Premiership on Sunday, defeating Ross County 4-2 in Dingwall.

“Aribo got them off to a quick start and his link-play between midfield and attack was a key reason in Rangers’ success.”

The…