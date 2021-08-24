Arsenal Open To Offers For Aubameyang And 10 Others

Struggling Arsenal are reportedly now open to offers for captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as they plan for a mass exodus before the end of the transfer window.

Aubameyang only signed a new contract with Arsenal in September 2020.

But according to The Telegraph, the Gabon international – who tested positive for coronavirus before the opening game of the season and has not featured so far as a result – is now considered to be one of 10 players Arsenal are interested in receiving bids for.

The rest of the potential departures are Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Sead Kolasinac, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Lucas Torreira, Willian, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette.

However, unlike some of the fringe players looking to be sold over the next week or so, Aubameyang’s extortionate wages could prevent him from securing a move.

The 32-year-old earns around £250,000 a week, so there are only a select…