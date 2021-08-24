Done Deal: Kingsley Sokari Seals Pharco FC Transfer

Egyptian Premier League club Pharco FC have announced the signing of Nigeria midfielder Kingsley on a free transfer, reports Completesports.com.

Sokari penned a three-year contract with the newly promoted side.

“Coming from green Tunisia to Alexandria ↔️

“Nigerian defensive midfielder Kingsley Sukkari latest Farco deals 🦅

‎”#PFC | ‎#Farco | ‎#Hello Sukari 👋 | #WelcomeSokari,” the club tweeted.

Sokari became a free agent after his contract with Tunisian club CS Sfaxien ended last July following a five-and-a-half-year spell with the White and Black.

The 26-year-old linked up with Sfaxien from Nigeria Professional Football League club Enyimba in 2015 for a fee of €500,000, making over 135 appearances there in which he scored 12 goals.

Pharco were promoted to the Egyptian Premier League for the first time in the club’s history after topping their Second Divison group last season.

