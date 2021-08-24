Iwobi Not Good Enough To Play For Toffees

Former Everton star Michael Ball says Nigeria winger Alex Iwobi is not good enough to play for the club, reports Completesports.com.

Iwobi linked up with the Merseysiders in 2019 and has failed to nail down a consistent position.

The 25-year-old has featured on the right-wing, the left-wing and in attacking midfield throughout his time with the Toffees.



The former Arsenal player has scored just four goals and recorded five assists in 66 appearances across all competitions for Everton.

Ball eulogises Iwobi for his work ethic, but insists he is not good enough tactically to play for the club.

“He’s complained in the past that he’s not playing in his favourite position. What position that is, I’m not too sure,” Ball was quoted by Football Fancast.

“Desire and effort he’s got, he shows it, when he’s playing out of position he does work hard so you can’t fault him on that but I just think his ability,…