Iwobi On Target As Everton Edge Huddersfield; Troost-Ekong, Etebo,

Alex Iwobi scored his first goal of the season as 10-man Everton edged Championship side Huddersfield 2-1 at, in the second round of the Carabao Cup, Completesports.com reports.

Everton went in front on 26 minutes when Iwobi prodded in a smart finish after being released by Tom Davies.

Huddersfield drew level on the stroke of half-time thanks to Tom Lees while Everton’s Moise Kean was sent off on 59 minutes.

Despite the sending off, Everton got the winner through Andros Townsend in the 79th minute.

At Vicarage Road, the trio of William Troost-Ekong, Oghenekaro Etebo and Emmanuel Dennis were in action for Watford who beat Crystal Palace 1-0 to advance.

Both Troost-Ekong and Etebo played for 90 minutes while Dennis came on in the 46th minute.

Watford’s hero was Ashley Fletcher whose strike with four minutes left in the game, earned his side the win.

