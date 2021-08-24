Lousy Anfield Fans Can Help Liverpool Reclaim EPL Title -Van Dijk

Liverpool Virgil van Dijk says his team will have to rely on their fans to help them reclaim this season’s Premier League title.

The Dutch captain, who stated this in an interview with the club’s official website, noted that the fans will play a key for the Reds this season.

Recall that Liverpool have won two of their Premier League matches, beating Norwich 3-0 before overcoming Burnley 2-0 at Anfield on Saturday.

“Even an early kick-off, to see all the fans back is a big buzz. We all enjoy it,” van Dijk told the club’s website.

“It’s something that hopefully is going to be normal again because we need the fans – whether it’s at home games but also the away games, we need the atmosphere of fans.

“We’ve seen how football is, it belongs to the fans, with the fans. I’m just glad everyone is back.”

