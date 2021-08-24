Napoli To Appeal Length Of Osimhen’s Ban For Dismissal Vs Venezia

Napoli are ready to appeal the length of Victor Osimhen’s three-match ban following his dismisal against Venezia on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

The Nigeria international was sent off in the 23rd minute after striking out at Daan Heymans as they waited for a set play.

The 22-year-old was also fined €5,000 for his action.

The Blues manager Luciano Spalleti was also booked during the match.

The Partenopei said in an official statement on their website they will appeal the suspension.

“Victor Osimhen has been handed a two-match ban following his red card against Venezia,”reads the statement.

“The striker was sanctioned “for voluntarily slapping an opponent in the face away from the ball.

“The club will make an appeal.”

Osimhen will not feature in the league games against Genoa and Juventus following his suspension.

by Adeboye Amosu

