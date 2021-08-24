Ndidi And Ihenacho Star In Brand New TVC For DStv Compact

Super Eagles and Leicester City stars Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho take center stage in a brand new, heart-warming television commercial for DStv Compact.

The duo who are coming off the high of an amazing last season and their first FA trophy and Community Shield are gearing up for even more wins in the 2021/2022 football season. But first, they’ve come together off the football pitch to star in a bromance-filled advertising campaign for DStv Compact.

In June 2021, MultiChoice Nigeria announced the football players as brand ambassadors alongside Victor Osimhen. Ndidi and Iheanacho have taken their ambassadorships seriously, encouraging fans to subscribe to DStv Compact, where they can watch all the Premiership games. This TVC is one more phase in their activities.

The commercial further highlights the brotherhood and friendship between the two football players who are making a name…