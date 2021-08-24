Ndidi, Iheanacho, Troost-Ekong, Iwobi, Others Ruled Out Of 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr will be without several of his key players for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde, Completesports.com reports.

The three-time African champions will host Liberia on September 3 before travelling to Cape Verde four days later.

This is as a result of the Premier League’s decision not to release players for international matches in ‘red list’ countries-where they would have to quarantine on their return to the United Kingdom because of Covid restrictions.

Rohr cannot invite the likes of Wlifred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, William Troost-Ekong, Oghenekaro Etebo and Emmanuel Dennis for both games due to the Premier League’s decision.

Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka and Everton’s Alex Iwobi can’t also travel for the qualifiers.

