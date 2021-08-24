Nigeria’s U-20s Have Given Us Hope Of Great Future In Athletics

Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, President Tonobock Okowa says the future is very bright for track and field in Nigeria following the unprecedented feats achieved by the country’s young athletes at the World Athletics U-20 Championships which ended Sunday in Nairobi, Kenya.

Nigeria won four gold and three bronze medals to finish third on the medal table and Okowa has congratulated the team.

“The athletes and their coaches have done us very proud. They have achieved our best ever performance in the history of the Championships”, said Okowa.

The AFN President believes that the unprecedented feats signify that track and field in Nigeria is on the rise again after some 13 years of more misses than hits.

“This is a new beginning for athletics in Nigeria. We are confident these new set of athletes will be there in Paris, France in three years time to help…