OFFICIAL: Ike Ugbo Joins Onuachu, Dessers At Genk

Ike Ugbo has linked up with Belgian Pro League side KRC Genk on a permanent deal from Chelsea, reports Completesports.com.

Ugbo signed a four-year contract through 2025 and will wear the No. 21 shirt.

The deal could reach up to €7.5M if all add-ons are met. The initial fee is €3.5M with the Blues having a 20% sell-on clause in the deal.



Read Also: Done Deal: Kingsley Sokari Seals Pharco FC Transfer

The striker , who signed his first professional contract with Chelsea as a 16-year-old, had loan spells with smaller English clubs like Barnsley, Milton Keynes Dons and Scunthorpe United before spending time abroad.

The 22-year-old found success in the Dutch second division at Roda JC in 2019/20, where he made 28 appearances and scored 13 times.

Ugbo spent last season on loan at another Belgian club Cercle Brugge where he scored 16 goals in 32 league appearances.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021…