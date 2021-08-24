Orlando Pirates In Advance Talks With Akwa United For Ndah

South Africa giants Orlando Pirates are in advanced talks to sign Akwa United defender Olisa Ndah before the end of the transfer window.

Orlando Pirates, who are without a permanent head coach following the exit of Josef Zinnbauer are in the process of securing their final deals in the market.

With the transfer window officially closing on 31 August, the Buccaneers are now in advanced talks to sign the highly-rated 23-year-old who won the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) last season.

According to KickOff.com, Pirate’s technical team have been impressed with his ability during his assessment this month and could reach a final agreement with his representatives by next week.

Ndah comes highly rated after back to back NPFL Team of the Year recognition and having made his Super Eagles debut under Gernot Rohr against Mexico in April this year.

Standing at 1.90 meters tall, with the…