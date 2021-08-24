Osimhen Suspended For Two Games After Bagging Red Card

Victor Osimhen has received a two-match ban following his red card in Napoli’s 2-0 home win against Venezia on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international was sent off in the 23rd minute after striking out at Daan Heymans as they waited for a set play.

It has been described in the official report as ‘voluntarily striking an opposition player with a slap to the face while the ball was at a distance.’

Read Also: Osimhen Sent Off, Ebuehi Debuts In Napoli’s Home Win vs Venezia

The 22-year-old aside from getting a two-game ban, has also been fined €5,000 for his action.

The former Wolfsburg striker will now miss Serie A games against Genoa and Juventus.

He scored 10 goals in 24 league appearances for Napoli last season following his arrival from Ligue 1 club Lille.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…