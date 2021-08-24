Sol Campbell Demands Arteta’s Job At Arsenal

Former England defender, Sol Campbell has appealed to Gunners management to saddle him with the responsibility of handling the Arsenal managerial job.

Campbell stated this on the backdrop of the Gunners’ poor form of results in the Premier League under coach Mikel Arteta, which have seen the team lost against Brentford and Chelsea.

Sunday’s 2-0 home defeat to Chelsea meant Arsenal opened a league season with two losses and no goals scored in two matches for the first time in their history.

It also marked the first occasion they have ended the day in the relegation zone after more than one game of a season had been played since back in August 1992.

However, Campbell wants the club to appoint him as new boss after their worst-ever start to a Premier League season.

‘I tell you what, I’d help them,’ Campbell told Talksport.

‘Just give me the job and I’ll help them out.’

