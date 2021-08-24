SWAN Hails Team Nigeria’s Achievements At 2021 World Athletics U-20

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has hailed the outstanding achievements of the Team Nigeria at the just concluded World Athletics U-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

SWAN President, Sir Honour Sirawoo in his tribute commended the entire team for fussing into one unit and once again displayed to the world that Nigeria is made up of men and women with the resilient spirit to overcome challenges.

Sirawoo further noted that the feat in Nairobi has again proven that the country is still maintaining the tradition of generating hardworking and talented young people who are ready to be nurtured into world champions.

The SWAN President while giving kudos to the team which harvested a total of four gold and three bronze medals to finish overall third on the final medals table, also advised the sports administrators to always pay premium attention to the training and welfare of the athletes. A total of 114…