Team Nigeria To 2021 World Athletics U-20 Gets Heroic Reception

Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare along with three of his colleagues in the Federal Executive Council have hosted the triumphant Team Nigeria contingent to the just concluded World Athletics U-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

Dare, alongside Hajia Sadiya Farouk, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen, the Minister of Women Affairs and Emeka Nwajiuba, the Minister of State for Education held a reception for the history making Team Nigeria at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja shortly after they returned to the country on Tuesday.

At the brief ceremony, Sports Minister Sunday Dare praised the team for the unprecedented feat of finishing third(out of 116 countries)on the medals table as well as recording Nigeria’s best ever medal haul of four gold and three bronze medals.

He said the giant strides witnessed at the Kenya meet would not have…