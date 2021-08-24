Willian ‘Likes’  Chelsea Celebration Instagram Post After Win vs Arsenal 

Willian risked the wrath of the Arsenal fans as he appeared to ‘like’ Chelsea’s Instagram post celebrating their 2-0 win over the Gunners at the Emirates on Sunday.

Goals from Romelu Lukaku and Reece James made it two defeats from two at the start of the season for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Frustrations were evident as boos rang around the stadium at half-time and full-time from angry supporters in north London.





Willian appears to like Chelsea post after the win against Arsenal

‘Arteta Out’ was also trending on social media after the game with the fans clearly unhappy at the direction the club is going in at the moment.

Willian who was a former player for Chelsea appeared to like their post on social media after the game.

The caption on the picture read: “Imagine not being Chelsea.”

Willian, 32, spent seven seasons at Stamford Bridge before joining Arsenal at the start of last season on a free transfer.

The Gunners…