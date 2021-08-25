Benitez Lavishes Praise On Iwobi After Carabao Cup Win Vs Huddersfield Town

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has heaped plaudits on Alex Iwobi following the Nigerian spirited display in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup win at Huddersfield Town , reports Completesports.com.

Iwobi , who scored Everton’s opening goal was brilliant all through despite playing with injury for some parts of the game.

Benitez eulogised Iwobi for his determination and commitment in the game.

“I was quite pleased with the way we approached the game,” Benitez.told the club’s official website.

“We had chances, we were in control and after we scored our goal, I would say that it was easy – but it was not so easy.

“When they scored their goal at the end of the first half, they had more belief that they could get a result.

“The sending off was a mistake, obviously. He’s [Kean] a young player and has to learn from that.

“But the reaction of the team was very good.

“I like to see Tom Davies work so hard with a little problem in his quadriceps, I like to see Alex Iwobi limping but still…