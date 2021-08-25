Carabao Cup: Aubameyang Bags Hat-trick As Struggling Arsenal Thrash Ajayi’s West Brom 6-0

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened his goals account for the season as he helped himself to a hat-trick as struggling Arsenal thrashed a much-changed West Brom side 6-0 to book their place in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi was one of the players not listed by Baggies manager Valerien Ismael for the tie.

With Mikel Arteta’s side without a win, or a goal, this season, the under pressure Spaniard decided to name a very strong side, with Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard and Aubameyang all in the XI.

Their quality would shine through as well, as they produced a devastating attacking display to hammer the Championship side.

Even though West Brom started positively, the Gunners always looked a threat with Ødegaard, Saka and Aubameyang in particular, and the latter two would be involved in the first goal of the game in the 17th minute.

It was primarily down to Saka who wriggled past a few weak challenges before firing at goal, with Alex Palmer only able to…