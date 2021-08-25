Ferdinand Wants Ex-Teammate Jones Out Of Man United

Rio Ferdinand has urged his former teammate Phil Jones to leave Manchester United and claimed the 29-year-old is blocking what could be a first-team space for an academy player.

Jones has not made a competitive first-team appearance for United since January 2020 after falling out of favour following a knee injury which kept him side-lined for months

He continued his recovery by featuring in a behind-closed-doors friendly against fellow Premier League outfit Burnley last week, but is unlikely to be in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans any time soon.

While Jones has completed pre-season training just like any other United star, he has fallen even further down the defensive pecking order at Old Trafford following the arrival of former Real Madrid stalwart Raphael Varane.

Ferdinand feels strongly that Jones should have been offloaded a long time ago, before Chris Smalling called time on his United career to join…