Former Coventry Star Goes Missing After Dropping Emotional Note

Former Premier League footballer, Jamie Barnwell-Edinboro, has disappeared after leaving a troubling note and his wife has posted an emotional plea.

Jamie Barnwell-Edinboro spent two years at Coventry City in the Nineties while also playing for Swansea, Wigan and Cambridge United.

The 45-year-old, who now lives in Hull, was reported missing on Monday, August 23, after he left home to go to the gym.

His wife Annaliese shared an emotional public appeal on Facebook, writing: “Really didn’t want to have to do this but if anyone sees Jamie can you please let me know ASAP.

“He left home at lunch time saying he was going to the gym – but he was acting really strange and out of character – he’s emptied his car boot – (which I assumed was for the cases for holiday at weekend) and he’s gone.

“I finished work at 5pm – was worried he wasn’t home yet – tried calling but his phone is switched off.

“Gone upstairs and…