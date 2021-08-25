I’m Staying At Spurs -Kane Makes U-Turn

Tottenham striker, Harry Kane has confirmed that he will no longer leave the club this summer.

The England captain has been linked with a move to rivals Manchester City since the end of last season and it has been reported that Kane himself wanted to make the move to the Premier League champions, despite having three years of his current six-year deal left to run.

He made this big announcement on Wednesday via his instagram handle, where he said he’s 100% focus on helping the team achieve success.

“It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I’ve had in the last few weeks,” read Kane’s post on Twitter on Wednesday.

“I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success.

