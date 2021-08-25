Liberia Coach Butler Shuns Training Ahead Of Super Eagles Clash

Lone Stars of Liberia head coach Peter James Butler shunned the team’s training on Wednesday over contract dispute, Completesports.com reports.

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) announced last week that the former Botswana coach will sign a new one-year deal after his previous contract expired early August.

Assistant coach Christopher Wreh, goalkeeping coach Sunday Seah, administrative manager Sebastian Collins, and kitman Tommy Johnson were also retained.

Completesports.com however scooped from a reliable source close to the team that Butler is yet to sign the new contract and may not travel with the team to Nigeria if the issue is sorted out.

The 54-year-old has been in charge of the Liberia national team since 2019, and also got a one-year contract extension in August 2020.

27 players are already in camp for next month’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Super Eagles of…